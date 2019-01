On Nov. 10, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center presented its annual Art for Advocacy event.

The impactful evening, co-chaired by Tonya and Todd Ramsey, celebrates the life-changing work that happens daily at Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, where the most severely abused children in our community are provided justice. And their hope is restored. Proceeds from the auctions benefit Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s efforts to coordinate the investigation of criminal cases of child abuse and provides healing services to victims and their non-offending family members in Dallas County.



(Photos by: Tamytha Cameron)