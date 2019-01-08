MidiCi Pizzeria Schedules Opening Date

You don’t have to pick between getting your food fast and enjoying the bells and whistles of a fine experience.

A Neopolitan pizzeria slated to open Jan. 15 in Preston Hollow Village, promises to blend fine food with fast and friendly service. Win, win.

MidiCi, which means “you tell me” in Italian, is the name of the newest restaurant to join the likes of Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Modern Market, and Noon Mediterranean at the mixed-use shopping center.

Franchise owner Michelle Martin says at MidiCi, the authentic Neopolitan-style pizzas are just as good as the wine, specialty cocktails, and the comfortable vibe that welcomes guests to linger and strike up a conversation.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t bring your children for a quick dinner or stop in for a power lunch for less than $10.

“People want to be in control of their experience and that’s why MidiCi is so special,” Martin said. “It can be whatever you want. You can get in and out for a fast, delicious lunch or you can sit for a while talking over wine.”

Martin, who worked at GE for 20 years, moved to the Dallas area after she and her husband fell in love with the vibe. And in order to really plant her roots in the area, she decided to open her own business.

When searching for the right avenue to do so, she stumbled upon MidiCi and “just fell in love with the MidiCi brand – there’s nothing else like it,” she said.

Martin said she selected Preston Hollow Village to open the eatery because of its walkability, unique offerings, and tenant culture. To give back to the community, Martin also said she plans to select charitable organizations each month to donate pizza proceeds to.

In addition to the pizzas, which are made fresh in the open kitchen in a gold-tiled Acunto oven shipped from Naples, the menu will include burrata, salads, calzones, Italian gelato, and a Nutella calzone (yes, we’re drooling).

Gluten-free and vegan options will be available.

The wood-fire roasted coffee is rich, craft beer is selected by a certified cicerone (beer chef), and the wine and cocktail selections reflect a mix of American classics, flavors of Italy and local staples – all with pizza pairing in mind.

Signature drinks will include “Angel” and “Devil” margaritas and other Italian libations.

MidiCi is located on the ground floor of the Douglas luxury apartment building, across from Orangetheory Fitness, just north of University Park.