Pokéworks Hosts Grand Opening Party

Local entrepreneurs Yen and Huong Tran are inviting the community to a grand opening celebration for their Hawaiian-inspired Poké concept, offering build-your-own bowls and burritos, at The Hill.

Pokéworks , the nation’s leading healthy, fast-casual poke restaurant, opened October 2018 at neighborhood hot spot, The Hill, at 8041 Walnut Hill Lane. To celebrate the grand opening, residents are invited to come to the new location Jan. 19 for a special buy one, get one free deal all day long.

Additionally, Pokéworks will be offering exclusive giveaways and the first 50 guests can enjoy a coveted Pokéworks branded coconut.

Husband and wife team, Yen and Huong moved to Dallas-Fort Worth from the Bay area with their three kids in 2011. The pair currently resides in Dallas. After moving to the area and exploring their new city, they thought the fast-casual food scene was lacking fresh and diverse options, which is why they decided to open their very own Pokéworks.

The pair plans on opening additional Pokéworks locations around the Dallas area as well.

Inspired by sustainable, seasonal, and natural ingredients, Pokéworks believes in the importance of meeting today’s nutritional needs while preserving our oceans.

Guests of all dietary restrictions, including those maintaining gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan, as well as cooked or raw protein diets can enjoy a build their own poke bowls, burritos or salads by selecting a base protein – tuna, salmon, chicken, shrimp, scallops and tofu, unique regional mix-ins, flavoring sauces, toppings and crunchy texture.

“Poke lovers in Dallas will quickly come to find that Pokéworks is substantially different than your typical fast-casual restaurant,” said Huong. “The Dallas Pokéworks fits right in with all of the vibrant and artistic elements The Hill has to offer. Not to mention, our genuinely fresh ingredients, responsibly-sourced seafood, and chef-curated sauces, paired with the unique demographics of the Dallas community make Pokéworks the destination for fresh, fast and reliable food.”

Pokéworks was founded in 2015 with its first store in Midtown Manhattan. The chain is building on momentum largely fueled by its millennial relevance and deep-rooted commitment to sustainability efforts as seen through its certified reclaimed wood building material.

With restaurants in California, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Illinois, and Texas, Pokéworks has carved out a unique niche in the industry with nearly 30 locations open and more than 100 locations projected to open by end of 2020.