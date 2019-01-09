NorthPark Center Announces 2019 Ambassadors

NorthPark Center has announced its 2019 Ambassadors.

First conceptualized by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman in 2017, the program is an

extension of the shopping center’s “Fifty Years of Giving” anniversary celebration in 2015.

The 13 ambassadors were hand-selected for their philanthropic contributions in a broad range of areas. Each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark and its retailers for various events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organization.

A special Ambassador portrait exhibition will be on view at the shopping center Feb. 1 through March 3, on Level One between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

(Not Pictures Kimberly Alexander and Lisa Shirley – Portraits: Ana Hop)

2019 NorthPark Center Ambassadors and Charity Partners:

Kimberly Alexander Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Cami Goff Cliburn Foundation

Kathryn Hall North Texas Food Bank

Kim Hext The Dallas Opera

Linda Kao Crow Museum of Asian Art

Pat McEvoy Crystal Charity Ball

Lynn Mock The Dallas Opera

Jessica Nowitzki Children’s Health and The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Dwell with Dignity

Lisa Shirley Cattle Baron’s Ball benefiting The American Cancer Society

Courtney and Jeff Sinelli Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center

Robert Weatherly The Family Place