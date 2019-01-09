Patterson 37, TJ 27, As Lady Scots Cruise

Highland Park sophomore Ella Patterson has averaged 28.3 points per game in January, including a 37-point outburst against Thomas Jefferson. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Ella Patterson didn’t defeat the entire girls basketball team from Thomas Jefferson by herself on Tuesday, of course, but it seemed that way on the stat sheet.

Patterson, a sophomore forward, erupted for a career-high 37 points during a 91-27 drubbing of the Patriots that kept the Lady Scots unbeaten in District 11-5A play.

Simply put, HP is crushing the competition in league play, winning their three January games thus far by an average margin of almost 60 points. Patterson has averaged 28.3 points per game during that span.

On Tuesday, the Lady Scots (13-10, 6-0) outscored TJ 53-21 in the first half and 39-6 after halftime while spreading the playing time among everyone on the roster.

Patterson also paced HP with 19 points during a 75-26 win over Carrollton R.L. Turner on Saturday. Madison Visinsky added 13 points in that game, while Riley Mae Herrod tallied 11.

The Lady Scots will return home to wrap up the first half of the district schedule on Friday against Woodrow Wilson.