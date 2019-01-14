McLaren Sales Up 29 Percent Locally

McLaren Dallas, which serves North Texas, has announced that it finished 2018 with a robust sales increase of 29 percent over the previous year.

Why do you ask? Demand for new vehicles.

“We delivered our first of the new Ultimate Series cars, the McLaren Senna, in 2018,” said Heath Strayhan, general manager of Park Place Premier Collection. “Each of these vehicles contained highly bespoke McLaren Special Operations content.”

McLaren Special Operations undertakes special vehicle commissions and customization, and more customers are now choosing to add unique, personal touches to their vehicles, which has caused orders to triple over the past year, according to a news release.

Global sales for McLaren Automotive were up 43.9 percent. McLaren has increased sales every year since its formation in 2010. North America, which represents McLaren’s largest single market and over a third of global sales, surpassed 5,000 cars sold since sales started in 2011.

The MPC also built its most varied mix of products yet, including examples from each of the company’s now firmly established Sports, Super, and Ultimate Series lines. In addition to the McLaren Senna and 600LT, the company launched the first two of 18 new products under its Track25 business plan: the fully deposited Speedtail and the 720S Spider.

“By the fourth quarter of 2018, we began deliveries of the Longtail version of the 600LT,” explained Strayhan. “We recently delivered a McLaren 570S GT4, a high-performance track car, to a McLaren Dallas client. New for 2019 will be the highly anticipated 720S Spider, which will begin delivery this quarter. Our clients are very excited about all the options available and the ability to customize their car to be one of one.”

McLaren Dallas, located at 5300 Lemmon Avenue, is part of the Park Place Premier Collection, which includes Maserati Dallas, Bentley Dallas, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dallas.

Ken Schnitzer founded Park Place Dealerships in 1987 with a single Mercedes-Benz dealership on Oak Lawn. Today, Park Place employs more than 2,000 people and operates 16 full-service dealerships.

For more info, visit parkplace.com.