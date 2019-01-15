Crime: Jan. 7 – Jan. 13

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CLEAN GETAWAY?

How bad does your dandruff have to be to steal 28 bottles of Head and Shoulders shampoo? Such a theft occurred at 3:34 p.m. Jan. 7 when a shoplifter left the CVS located at the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane with $268.52 worth of product.

HIGHLAND PARK

8 Tuesday

Broken overnight before 7:30 a.m.: the window of 2018 Lexus parked in the 4000 block of Livingston Avenue to take a $50 tan purse. Damage estimate: $500.

Reported at 11:35 a.m.: Surveillance cameras at Forty-Five Ten in Highland Park Village show an older man in a green tracksuit shoplifting a black Miu Miu belt bag, valued at $1,050, at 2 p.m. Jan. 2.

10 Thursday

A Highland Park woman, who lives in the 4200 block of Potomac Avenue, reported at 6:46 p.m. that from Jan. 2 through 1o someone had used her personal information to acquire a credit card and charge $3,000 work of merchandise at Pier One and used her Victoria Secret card to make $2,000 in purchases in Dallas, Cedar Hill, and Fort Worth.

UNIVERSITY PARK

7 Monday

In a different type of hit-and-run, flying objects thrown by unseen vandals did about $1,000 of damage to a 23-year-old University Park man’s 2007 Mazda RX-8 as he drove through the intersection of High School Avenue and Granada Street at 12:48 a.m. The driver was uninjured.

Stolen at 2:47 p.m.: A $30,000 2013 Suburban from driveway a home in the 3100 block of Purdue Avenue.

8 Tuesday

Don’t want to report a burglary right away? Wait a month, or two, or three. A University Park couple reported at 11:10 a.m. Jan. 8 the mid-October 2018 burglary of a 2004 Lexus at their home in the 4000 block of Purdue Avenue. Overnight before 6:30 a.m. Oct. 14, a burglar took more than $900 worth of valuables.

10 Thursday

Stolen at 6:06 p.m.: side mirrors, valued at $1,000, off a 2011 GMC Yukon in the 3000 block of Centenary Avenue.

Does anyone really know what time it is? Perhaps not a 30-year-old University Park man whose $9,000 Rolex watch was stolen overnight before 5:15 a.m. from the inside of a 2018 Chevy Tahoe parked in the 4000 block of Stanhope Drive.

11 Friday

Taken at 2:40 p.m.: two packages, valued at a combined $100, from the front porch of a home in the 2700 block of Stanford Avenue.

Stolen at 3:02 p.m.: $85,000 worth of jewelry from a home in the 4000 block of University Boulevard. The owner reported that she believed persons working inside her house were responsible.

At 3:56 p.m.: an 86-year-old resident of the 3000 block of Southwestern Boulevard reported that his computer was hacked by someone who demanded money.

12 Saturday

It wasn’t a good night for Lexus vehicles on Fondren Drive. Damaged overnight before 8:58 a.m.: a window, valued at $750, of a 2014 Lexus RX 350 in the 2800 block. In the 3900 block, a burglary caused $350 in damage to 2013 Lexus and $200 in property was taken.

13 Sunday

So vicious was a fight between dogs inside a home in the 4000 block of Grassmere Lane, the maid called police at 10:31 a.m. to report an animal welfare issue.