HPISD Roundup: Board discusses Hyer preservation

The National Preservation Registrar and the Texas Historical Commission have pushed discussions on Highland Park’s Hyer Elementary back to May, per HPISD Superintendent Tom Trigg.

The school is currently nominated to be elected into the Historical Commission, a fact that concerns Trigg and other HPISD board members.

If the school is elected into the Commission, the state will have final say on construction and overall use of the building. With Hyer currently empty and awaiting redesign for district purposes, board members were worried that election into the commission would throw a wrench into future plans for the building.

“We officially opposed the nomination,” Trigg said. “[Being elected] doesn’t keep the building from being demolished, but it gives the state the right to decide what happens. That was a concern to us. If the state were to decide anything different than what we have planned for Hyer, it would cause a delay for us, and most likely a lot of money.”

Trigg added that, if the district were to redraw building plans to fit the state’s requirement, that would be equally expensive.

“We have a lot of architectural dollars tied up there,” he said. “Worse case, we might have needed to – or need to – open the school a year later.”

Trigg and Jim Hitzelberger, board president, are scheduled to meet with their attorneys prior to the May decision by the Commission.

Other district news:

January is School Board Appreciation Month, and in Highland Park, the theme is “seeds of success.” Students from different grade levels in HPISD presented the board members with flowers.

A mid-day education services meeting was held the same day as the board meeting. That meeting was focused on more dyslexia training for district employees and teachers; an overview of curriculum; and discussions on a community-based accountability system.

The Highland Park High School football team was honored for its’ third straight state championship.

The 2019-2020 school calendar was approved