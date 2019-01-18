Programming Announced For Soluna Music, Arts Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger Family SOLUNA International Music & Arts Festival.

(Above: In 2017, Egill Sæbjörnsson was Iceland’s representative for the 57th Venice Biennale where he brought two 118-feet man-eating trolls to make art. For SOLUNA he brings the trolls again, this time to interfere with classical musicians. Be prepared for an event where humor, video projections, and music collide.)

SOLUNA, which opens April 4, will present performances and installations by an expansive range of contemporary artists working across multiple mediums. In its fifth year, the festival continues a collaboration with the Dallas arts community, engaging both local and international talent to present singular and unique programming for all audiences.

Throughout the course of the festival, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will stage performances in the Dallas Art District and throughout the city, that share innovative classical music with new audiences, reinforcing the vital role that the orchestra plays within contemporary American culture.

“SOLUNA is reimagining what an orchestra can be for its community, and it underscores Dallas’s cultural vitality,” said Sanjiv Yajnik, chairman of the Dallas Symphony Association Board of Governors. “SOLUNA is just one way that the DSO is drawing in new and diverse audiences while creating a lasting impact in our community.”



Some of the programming for the 2019 event includes An Evening with world-renowned mezzo-soprano Susan Graham, a mariachi and Mayan night, and a symposium featuring world-renowned brain scientists and clinicians to discuss interaction, improvisation, and cross-cultural communication through music.

For a complete calendar of 2019 events, click here.

Highlights of SOLUNA’s past four years include St. Vincent’s orchestral debut in 2015; the world premiere collaborative performance piece Rules Of The Game with choreography by Jonah Bokaer, set design by Daniel Arsham and an original score by Pharrell Williams with David Campbell in 2016; Jessica Mitrani’s Traveling Lady starring Rossy de Palma, performed for the first time in Texas in 2017; and a performance on a synthetic ice skating rink by professional figure skater Jennifer Wester with an original composition of sounds harvested from her own skates in 2018.

New for 2019 and due to popular demand, SOLUNA will offer two levels of passes for this year’s festival. The Explorer Festival Pass, available for purchase for $50, provides premium seating for seven signature events. The Culture Junkie Festival Pass, available for purchase for $100, provides the benefits of the Explorer Pass and also includes a 25 percent discount at many partner performances. Details on tickets and festival passes can be found at mydso.com/SOLUNA.

In addition, patrons can keep up with SOLUNA events, purchase tickets and learn more about artists and partners with the new SOLUNA app. The app will be available this spring and may be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play.