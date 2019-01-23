HP Boys Keep Winning Streak Intact

Reilly Seebold scored a game-high 17 points during Highland Park’s 70-41 thrashing of Bryan Adams on Tuesday. The Scots have won seven straight games. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

More than halfway through the District 11-5A schedule, Highland Park is still on track to clinch the league title.

The Scots crushed Bryan Adams 70-41 on Tuesday at Forester Field House, avenging an upset loss to the Cougars in the district opener five weeks ago. Reilly Seebold led the way with 17 points, while Finn Corwin added 12.

It marked the seventh straight victory — one against each 11-5A opponent — for HP, which also topped Conrad 62-53 on Jan. 18. The Scots will return to action on Friday when they host Carrollton Creekview.