Flip-Flop Company Expands Brand

What’s been a work-in-progress for the past three years has come to fruition for Hari Mari, a flip-flop brand owned by Park Cities natives Jeremy and Lila Stewart.

(ABOVE: Hari Mari’s new line includes boots and runners. Courtesy photos)

Late January, the company will roll out a line of men’s shoes. The shoes will be available on the company’s website as well as from retailers like Zappos and Nordstrom.

The 2019 release will include three new closed-toe shoes that maintain the same style and energy from the brand’s flip-flop line. The shoes are meant to be what the brand’s current customer would wear when the flip-flops come off.

“We will always be a flip-flop brand, so that was important for synergy,” Lila Stewart said.

A women’s shoe line is expected to follow in 2020.

Starting at $85, the men’s line will feature its Dos Santos Retro Runners, a vintage-inspired suede with organic hemp under and leather heel cap. In tune with the brand’s uber comfortable flip-flops, the runners include a memory foam lined tongue and ankle collage and dual density foam footbed with arch and heel cup for added support and cushion.

The line also includes two boots.

At $120, the Adobe Desert Boots feature water-treated suede and organic hemp upper with wick-away polyester performance liner in custom Native American print – as well as the dual density foam footbed with arch and heel cup.

The priciest of the new line is the CanyonTrek Chukka Boots ($140), which recently were featured in Texas Monthly’s “Holiday Gift Guide for Those Who Like to Take it Outside.” The shoe includes a custom diamond tread molded rubber outsole for greater grip and traction.