18-Year-Old Gunned Down at Shops at Park Lane

Dallas police are investing the shooting death of an 18-year-old man who was gunned down in the Whole Foods Market parking garage at the Shops at Park Lane.

Joseph Anthony Pintucci was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a white 2002 Lincoln sedan at 10:07 p.m. Thursday and rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the Dallas Police Department blog.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb, #7751, at 214-671-3702 or via email: [email protected] Please refer to case no. 016424-2019.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.