Nancy Dunlap

Nancy Kliewer Dunlap, age 72, of Dallas, passed away peacefully in her home on January 21, 2019. She was born in Houston, Texas on December 9, 1946. Nancy graduated from Hillcrest High School in Dallas in 1965 and graduated with honors from the University of Texas at Austin in 1969. After working as a legal secretary for several years, Nancy decided to become a lawyer and graduated from SMU School of Law in 1983. At the time of her death, Nancy was General Counsel and Vice President of Rosewood Property Company, starting with the company in 1987. During her 32 years with Rosewood, she developed an expertise as a commercial real estate attorney. Over the course of her career she acted as lead in-house counsel for Rosewood Property Company on many multifamily, hotel, office, storage, industrial, and land transactions involving such notable Dallas landmarks as the Mansion on Turtle Creek, The Crescent, and Rosewood Court. Nancy’s dedicated work ethic, attention to detail, and mastery of legal writing were notable to all with whom she worked over her long and successful legal career. Nancy was also involved in many civic organizations, most notably the Junior League of Dallas. Outside of work, Nancy had a passion for travel to Europe, gardening, and cooking.

Above all else she was a devoted and fiercely loyal daughter, sister, friend, mother, and grandmother. In recent years, Nancy shared her love of travel and exploring different cultures with her beloved grandchildren, and she was very excited about an upcoming trip with her son and grandson to Scotland this summer. Nancy was also a devout Catholic with a deep faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edward Kliewer Jr. and Ozelle Everitt Kliewer, and brother Edward Kliewer III.

She is survived by her son, Justin Dunlap and his wife Greta Goldsby of Austin; grandchildren John Miles Dunlap and Lyle Dunlap of Austin; sister-in-law Sara Harlan Kliewer of San Antonio; along with numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Nancy will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the Dallas legal and commercial real estate communities.

Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM. A private committal service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Catholic Charities of Dallas, 1421 W. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75247 or https://ccdallas.org.