Environmentally Stable Diamonds Come to West Village

The growing millennial trend toward ethically responsible, environmentally sustainable, and more affordable lab-created diamonds is making its mark in West Village.

Spence Diamonds, a Vancouver-based diamond retailer, has opened two North Texas locations; one in Dallas’ West Village and the other at Legacy West in Plano.

The company is the only diamond retailer in North America to focus its business on Artisan Created Diamonds (ACDs), which are said to be physically, chemically, and optically identical to natural diamonds, while also selling the earth-mined counterparts.

The store hosts open cases featuring more than 2,500 designer prototype ring styles for what they call an unrestricted and intimidation-free try-ons.

Customers are able to select their individual style, setting, stone, and metal to create a one-of-a-kind ring that is created in the company’s Vancouver studio.

“While we still offer the finest conflict-free earth-mined diamonds, we believe that Artisan Created Diamonds are the future of this business, and we’ve found that 90 percent of our customers who learn about them choose ACDs over earth-mined,” said Spence executive chairman Eric Lindberg.

Lindberg said the ACD are attractive to buyers due to the ethics and value behind the product.

“Spence customers who choose a beautiful Artisan Created Diamond can be assured that no human was ever exploited in the creation of their diamonds and they are helping to protect the planet against mineral exploitation,” he said.

As part of its ethically responsible mission, Spence Diamonds works with Not For Sale, a global nonprofit working to protect people and communities around the world from human trafficking and modern-day slavery. Spence donates a portion of each sale of an Artisan Created Diamond to Not For Sale.