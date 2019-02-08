Family Compass Announces North Star Luncheon

Family Compass has announced its North Star Luncheon will honor The Rosewood Foundation, a long-standing supporter of Family Compass’ mission to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Former WFAA lead anchor Gloria Campos will also hold a personal and reflective conversation at the April 22 event at the Dallas Country Club.

Compos will share her perspective on the changes she observed in Dallas families during her 40 years as a journalist, as well as a 20-year producer of WFAA’s Wednesday’s Child.

“At Family Compass we know how to stop child abuse before it happens,” said executive director Ona Foster. “For twenty-seven years we have provided these transformative services to more than 48,000 children and parents in North Texas. The families we serve would say we have been their ‘north star,’ guiding them to a brighter future.

“For this year’s luncheon, we are thrilled to have the inimitable Gloria Campos as she provides her insights and inspiration to our guests, and we are truly honored to recognize The Rosewood Foundation for investing in our mission of promoting healthy families.”

Family Compass is a nonprofit agency that believes that every child has the fundamental right to a healthy family and environment, the opportunity to succeed in school and the capacity to experience life without violence. The mission of Family Compass is to build healthy families and a strong North Texas community by preventing child abuse and neglect.

Sponsorships begin at $2,500; individual tickets are $250 each. For more information or to purchase sponsorships and tickets, visit https://family-compass.org/pages/luncheon-tickets.