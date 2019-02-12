Albright Talks Fascism, Foreign Policy, and Trump

The World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth welcomed 2,500 guests and the 64th Secretary of State Madeleine Albright this past weekend for an engaging conversation on 20th-century fascism, current fascist trends, U.S. foreign policy, and President Donald Trump.

Albright was joined by Council President and CEO Jim Falk and delighted the audience in the McFarlin Auditorium on SMU’s campus with several stories about her diplomatic use of brooches and pins saying, “You could always tell if it was going to be a good day or a bad based on my pin and sometimes they got me in trouble.”

Albright is the first female U.S. Secretary of State, serving in the Clinton administration from 1997-2001. Prior to her nomination, she served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and was a member of the National Security Council.

Albright has been a vocal critic of President Trump since his election. She is especially critical of his administration’s antipathy for multilateralism, particularly in regards to treaties, NATO, and the UN.

“Sometimes it is good to shake things up,” she said, “but I am not sure there is a strategy behind it.”

Despite these criticisms, she does not count Trump among other fascist leaders.

“Trump is not a fascist, but he is certainly the least democratic president in modern U.S. history,” Albright said.

As a feminist icon, Albright’s story has empowered countless women who grew up observing her dignified and graceful global presence. As she put it on Sunday, “I found my voice, and, well, I never shut up.”

The event was presented in partnership with the Dallas Museum of Arts: Arts and Letters Live series and sponsored in part by Pegasus Bank.

