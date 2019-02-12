Cristo Rey Honors Michele and John Stephens

The Corporate Work Study Program Partnership of Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep has announced Michele and John Stephens as the second annual recipients of its Ignite Award.

Both will be recognized at the upcoming Cristo Rey Dallas CEO Breakfast on Feb. 20 at The Belo Mansion.

Additionally, the second annual Grit Award will be awarded to a Cristo Rey Dallas student who exemplifies perseverance in the workplace, classroom and beyond.

As senior executive vice president and chief financial officer at AT&T, John Stephens is a longtime champion of Cristo Rey Dallas, providing guidance and support for capital efforts and serving as an advocate in the community. AT&T now employs 16 students who are thriving under the company’s exceptional leadership.

As well, since Cristo Rey Dallas’ opening, Michele Stephens has served the school as a committed supporter to both faculty and staff.

“We are proud to recognize the contributions of Michele and John Stephens with our second annual Ignite Award,” Cristo Rey president Kelby Woodard said. “They both, through their own personal and professional contributions, have provided opportunity and inspiration for the entire Cristo Rey Dallas family.”

The Cristo Rey Dallas Corporate Work Study Program is a model of education that gives students a Catholic, college-preparatory education while earning work experience in a corporate setting.

Cristo Rey Dallas students earn more than 65 percent of their tuition by fulfilling clerical and administrative roles in a wide range of departments such as accounting, human resources, information technology, and office services. To date, 144 companies have partnered with Cristo Rey Dallas, helping the students earn more than $4.1 million toward their tuition each school year.