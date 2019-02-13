Kroger Starts Fund to Combat Food Waste

Kroger has launched the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Innovation Fund and its first open call to support the company’s bold and ambitious plan designed to end hunger in its communities and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.

The company is offering $1 million in grants to innovators developing solutions to prevent food waste.

“Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste effort is at the forefront of shaping the national discussion around how to end hunger and eliminate waste at scale across America,” said Jessica Adelman, Kroger’s group vice president of corporate affairs.

“We are committing up to $1 million in grants for the first cohort to inspire and capture the innovative thinking required to fix our country’s hunger-food waste paradox.”

For the inaugural open call, Kroger will award grants ranging from $25,000 to $250,000 per project, prioritizing emerging technologies and ideas focused on food waste prevention. Proposals will be evaluated by the board of directors as well as an advisory council of leaders from World Wildlife Fund, Feeding America, ReFED, Kroger Technology, and 84.51°.

Applicants must submit letters of intent by March 4 to receive a chance to be selected as finalists and provide full applications for grant consideration.

To learn more about the inaugural call and how to apply, visit innovationfund.kroger.com.