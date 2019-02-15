Gas Line Cut; Snider Plaza Businesses Evacuate

Tom Thumb, Benchmark Bank, and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto have been evacuated, and some streets near Snider Plaza have been closed after construction crews cut a gas line nearby.

The call came into University Park dispatch around 10:08 a.m. and officials do not know how long the situation will take to resolve. Atmos Energy crews are on scene.

“Obviously, we’ll continue to update,” said Steve Mace, director of communications and marketing for University Park.

The city has been sending out notices on City Hall’s Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor accounts.

Hillcrest Road was closed from Lovers Lane to Rankin Avenue; Lovers Lane was closed from Airline Road to Hursey Street; and the street Snider Plaza was closed from Lovers to Daniel Avenue.