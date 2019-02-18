Nasher Announces Sterling Ruby: Sculpture

The Nasher Sculpture Center announces Sterling Ruby: Sculpture, the first large-scale exhibition dedicated to the sculptural work of Los Angeles-based artist Sterling Ruby, on view Feb. 2 – April 21.

Sterling Ruby’s multifaceted practice encompasses sculpture, ceramics, installation, textiles, clothing, painting, collage, photography, and video. Featuring nearly 30 large- and moderately-scaled sculptures spanning his career, Sterling Ruby: Sculpture will be the first museum exhibition to survey the great variety of sculptural work of one the most significant contemporary artists working today.

“Sterling Ruby’s work explores American culture in wildly various ways, but his sculptural work, in particular, considers our relationships to objects, both high and low, through means that are equally poignant and irreverent,” says Director Jeremy Strick.

Organized by the Nasher Sculpture Center, Sterling Ruby: Sculpture will be accompanied by an illustrated catalogue featuring a new essay on Ruby’s work by Nasher Chief Curator, and curator of the exhibition, Jed Morse.

(Photos by Bret Redman)