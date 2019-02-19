Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Four Park Cities Homes to be Landmarked

This Saturday, four Park Cities homes will be landmarked by the Park Cities and Preservation Society.

To date, around 226 homes have been landmarked by the society, whose mission is to preserve and promote the history, architecture, aesthetics and cultural traditions of the Park Cities

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the home of Dr. Susan and Kent Roberts, 4001 Lovers Lane Circle. Other homes on the landmarking tour include:

  • Donna and Herb Weitzman, 3901 Lovers Lane (10:30 a.m.)
  • Elizabeth and Sydney Hurley, 3910 Gillon Ave. (11 a.m.)
  • Cordelia and Tom Boone, 4417 Lorraine Ave. (11:30 a.m. – pictured above)

The event will culminate with sandwiches, chips, cookies, and soft drinks at the Boone house.

