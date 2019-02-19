The Dallas Roundtable Names New President

The Dallas Round Table board of directors has officially appointed Rick Lewis as president for 2019.

Rick Lewis, CEO of Z-Tech Solutions, is a business development and operations executive with two decades of leadership experience in the IT staffing and consulting industries. Throughout his career, he has been responsible for IT and professional staffing divisions generating over $125 million dollars of revenue.

With strengths in developing talent, building successful relationships and executing exceptionally for his clients, Lewis has proven his ability to deliver, the organization said in a news release. His commitment to integrity along with his philosophy of always “doing the right thing” enables him to continually achieve success in all aspects of his life.

Lewis, a McKinney resident who is opening a French restaurant this April in Park Cities, has been a member of The Dallas Round Table since December 2017 and served as Membership Chairman in 2018. DRT’s members and alumni come from all industries, with the mission to help one another achieve greater business success through establishing quality relationships from leveraging their extensive networks.

Lewis’ role as the 2018 Membership Chairman was “a rewarding but challenging opportunity to recruit and vet some of the top business founders, owners, C-Level executives and Top Gun Producers in the Dallas market place.”

Members come together weekly at the Park City Club to hear information on the latest products, trends, and insights from international speakers such as Simon Sinek, a popular international business process speaker, and Francisco de la Torre, Consul General of Mexico. Monthly social events and weekly breakfasts allow each individual to maximize their opportunity to be engaged and bond with other members.

“You can’t help but make great and lasting friendships beyond DRT with this fantastic group of people,” said Lewis.

Additionally, the DRT Philanthropy Committee plans events and opportunities to give back to organizations such as Bonton Farms, Hunger Busters, and Christmas in the Park.

“I feel so fortunate to be a member of such a giving group with a “let me help you first” mentality,” said Lewis.

Lewis also serves in an advisory capacity “as well as contributing good old-fashioned labor and financial assistance through sponsorship” for Framehouse Outreach Organization, a group dedicated to improving the living conditions of underprivileged families living in North Central Texas who are seeking assistance to help escape poverty.

“We try to help them get re-settled into life; school, work, church, clothes, transportation, a new home … whatever is needed. I am honored to serve on the Board of FrameHouse with such a wonderful group of people doing such desperately needed work,” he said.

Lewis’ goals for 2019 include keeping DRT’S invited speakers and educational content at exceptional levels and adding high-energy, new members while growing DRT’s philanthropic footprint in the Dallas area.

“It is an absolute honor to serve the DRT membership for this coming year, and I am very fortunate to have an exceptional hardworking Board to work with me,” Lewis said. “It would be difficult if not impossible to find a more impressive group of businesswomen and men in the Dallas area.”