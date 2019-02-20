IV Therapy Coming to Hillcrest Avenue

Ready to get hydrated?

Eleven IV, a new intravenous hydration therapy provider, is getting ready to open the doors to a Park Cities shop at 6417 Hillcrest Ave.

(Photos courtesy of Eleven Collective)

According to the eleveniv.com website, the spa uses the highest-quality pharmaceutical-grade IV vitamin ingredients available, which are prepared and delivered by registered nurses.

The company says treatments are meant to combat a variety of issues and concerns such as energy, immunity, performance, skin health, and overall hydration.

While the location doesn’t have a set opening date, they will be hosting a pop-up Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Pure Barre, 5919 Greenville Ave. Specials will include B12 shots ($25), Lip-B12 shots ($30), and a Live Hydrated IV ($95).