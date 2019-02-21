DMA Announces New Senior Curator of European Art

Nicole R. Myers has been named The Barbara Thomas Lemmon Senior Curator of European Art at The Dallas Museum of Art.

Myers previously served as The Lillian and James H. Clark Curator of European Painting and Sculpture at the DMA for three years.

In her new position, Myers will assume official leadership of the department, continuing her work in overseeing the acquisitions, exhibitions, research, and publications related to the DMA’s expansive collection of European art, composed of thousands of paintings, sculptures, and works on paper dating from the 15th century to 1945.

“In her time at the DMA, Nicole has already demonstrated incredible leadership through her significant contributions to scholarship, visionary acquisitions, and compelling exhibitions that highlight the strength and breadth of the DMA’s collection,” said Agustín Arteaga, the Eugene McDermott Director of the DMA. “I am confident that the Museum’s Department of European Art will continue to grow and evolve in meaningful ways under her direction.”

Since joining the DMA in 2016, Myers has curated several noteworthy exhibitions, including the forthcoming critically acclaimed exhibition Berthe Morisot, Woman Impressionist, opening at the DMA on Feb. 24 for which she is co-curator.

“I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic institution as it starts an exciting new chapter under Dr. Arteaga’s direction, and I look forward to sharing groundbreaking exhibitions, research, and programming dedicated to European art in the years to come,” Myers said.