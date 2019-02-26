Park Cities Locals to be Honored with First Equest Citation Award

A magical evening of enchantment and mysticism, vibrant colors, plush fabrics, time-honored rituals, and the lingering exotic scent of incense and spices will fill Sixty Five Hundred event space this March for Equest’s largest fundraiser.

(Above: Scene from the 2018 Equest Gala)

It also will be the first year the Equest Gala will host Citation Awards, which is named after the thoroughbred horse, Citation, (April 11, 1945 – August 8, 1970), who won 16 consecutive races in major stakes race competitions – and is the first horse in history to win $1 million.

Connie and Denny Carreker, of Park Cities, will be honored with the award for demonstrating the same spirit of excellence in support of Equest.

With limited seats available, the final countdown has begun for Equest Presents Arabian Nights Gala, hosted by Co-Chairs Annie and Teal Griffeth and Honorary Co-Chairs Cindy Thomas and Bert Headden.

The Arabian-themed affair will take place on March 23 and celebrate the achievements of Equest’s remarkable 38-year history of enhancing the quality of life for children and adults with diverse needs through the human-horse connection.

Guided by Emcee Sonia Azad, the health and wellness reporter at WFAA Channel 8, the night begins with a reception featuring the signature Wish Granter cocktail, presented by Reyka Vodka, and additional adult libations followed by an exquisite seated dinner prepared by Food Glorious Food Catering. (Scroll down for a recipe of the event’s signature drink)

Non-stop entertainment will include much-desired live and silent auction items, a not-to-be-missed raffle, tarot card and palm readers, photo-ops with Equest’s Mini Ambassadors, energetic performances by DJ Lucy Wrubel and Taylor Pace Orchestra, and dancing all night long.

Underwriting opportunities are available at various levels starting at $2,500 as a category sponsor and $5,000 for a table of 10. Patron tickets may be purchased for $500 each and include priority seating and two raffle tickets. General tickets are available for $250 each. For more information, visit equest.org/gala or call 972-412-1099.

Wish Granter

1 ½ parts Reyka Vodka

¾ part Lemon Juice

½ part Simple Syrup

Top Soda

2-4 Basil Leaves

Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker except soda. Shake and double strain into Collins glass. Top with soda and garnish with basil leaves.