Crystal Charity Ball Beneficiary Announced

Ten local organizations have been selected as beneficiaries for the 2019 Crystal Charity Ball.

Those selected include:

Child And Family Guidance Center ($953,800) for its HOPE (Health, Outcomes, Prevention, Evaluation) program

Community Partners Of Dallas ($660,552 over three years) for expanding the YES (Youth Empowerment Services) waiver program and will include funds for a full remodel of their 17,000 square foot Harry Hines location

Cristo Rey Dallas High School Inc. ($910,799) for The Crystal Charity Ball Corporate Work Study Suite

For The Nations Refugee Outreach ($711,857.30 over two years) for children’s after-school development and enrichment program

Interfaith Family Services ($314,152 over two years) for children’s program

Jubilee Park And Community Center ($474,650 over three years) for the Pipeline of Learning Program

Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic Inc. ($558,390 over two years) for CenteringParentings: facility remodel and program launch

Mercy Street Inc. ($751,758 over three years) for Mercy Street South Dallas expansion

Promise House Inc. ($756,072 over three years) for expansion of emergency youth shelter

Readers 2 Leaders ($750,000 over three years) for team reading tutoring sustainability and expansion

Since 1953, the organization has given $149,387,669 to local charities.

The Crystal Charity Ball will host its Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show and Luncheon on Sept. 13 at Neiman Marcus Downtown, and the annual ball will take place Dec. 7 at the Hilton Anatole.