Nike Pro Runner to Speak at Connecting Point Spring Event

Connecting Point of The Park Cities has announced that Justin Gallegos will be

this year’s honored guest at the sixth annual luncheon on April 12 at Brook Hollow Golf.

The world was introduced to Gallegos in 2018 when he became the first professional athlete with cerebral palsy to sign with Nike. The video where he is offered the Nike contract quickly went viral as the world cheered for Justin.

“I can be what people out there don’t think a disabled person can be,” he said. “That spark motivates me. I am a true athlete. I am a runner and I can run fast.”

Gallegos worked with Nike innovators to develop the Air Zoom Pegasus 35 FlyEase, a version of Nike’s popular Pegasus made for individuals with disabilities.

Gallegos, a 20-year old junior at the University of Oregon studying journalism, races the 1 mile in track and 8K in cross country on Oregon’s club team and half marathons for fun.

Gallegos and his father, Brent, will be interviewed by Dale Hansen, WFAA Channel 8 weeknight sports anchor and host of the Sunday night Dale Hansen’s Sports Special.

Connecting Point of Park Cities provides impactful day programs for adults with disabilities through educational, social, recreational and vocational experiences.

Click here for more information about the event.