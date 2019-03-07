Mad Hatter’s Tea Hat Categories Revealed

Reading like the best of the best from the Golden Globe awards, the chairs behind this year’s Mad Hatter’s Tea have announced the categories for the event’s hat awards.

(Above: Linda Spina, president, Women’s Council; Kristina Bush Whitcomb, Honorary Chair; Sharla Bush and Terry Irby, Mad Hatter’s Tea chairs at the Theme Reveal party hosted by TOOTSIES.)

Celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood, the annual event will return to the Dallas Arboretum on April 11.

On March 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests are invited to L. Bartlett at 6823 Snider Plaza to visit with renowned New York hat designer Steven Kokin.

The chairs, Sharla Bush and Terry Irby, encourage guests to be inspired by their favorite movies from the Golden Age (1917-1960s) – Thing Gone with the Wind, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Singing in the Rain, Casablanca, My Fair Lady, The Wizard of Oz.

The categories are:

Best Picture: The Most “True to Theme.” The best of “The Golden Age of Hollywood.”

Best Actress in a Leading Role: People’s Choice, as voted on by the attendees.

Best Art Direction: The Best Botanical using Fresh Florals.

Best Short Film: Most Beautiful Fascinator.

Best Foreign Language Film: Most Dramatic.

Best Director: Best Themed Group of Hats. (Men may be included.)

Best Costume Design: Most Elegant.

Best Visual Effects: Most Creative. (Men may participate in this category.)

Winners will be announced at the fashion show and have a chance to strut the runway. The day’s event begins with a champagne reception followed by a professionally staged and choreographed fashion presentation sponsored by TOOTSIES and produced by Jan Strimple. A seated luncheon will follow.

Kristina Bush Whitcomb will serve as honorary chair.

Individual patron tickets begin at $350 and can be purchased online (click here). A limited quantity of regular admission tickets at $250 will be available this Spring.

The event, for the past 31 years, benefits the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and A Woman’s Garden.