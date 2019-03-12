Crime Reports: March 4 – 10

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ROCK AND ROLL, BABY

Credit card fraud no doubt ruined the day of a resident at the 3200 block of Beverly Drive on March 7, but one metal-head thief is particularly happy: The card, a Chase Visa, was used at GuitarCenter.com two purchases – one for $269.54 and the other for $285.74. The homeowner discovered the card missing at 8:30 a.m. after his wife noticed the unlawful charges.

HIGHLAND PARK

4 Monday

Stolen between 5 p.m. March 1 and 3:34 p.m. March 4: a black $10,000 Napolean LT50 60-inch linear gas fire place; and three tankless Element hot water heater bladders, valued at $1,500 each from a home construction site in the 4500 block of Belclaire Avenue.

Between 12:30 and 11 a.m., someone rifled through the center console of a 2008 Land Rover parked at a home in the 3600 block of St. John’s Drive but apparently didn’t take anything.

7 Thursday

At 1:13 p.m. a resident from the 4300 block of Bordeaux Avenue reported that $3,908.75 worth of her American Airlines flight miles were used without consent by people she didn’t know between Dec. 24 and 26, 2018.

9 Saturday

Stolen between 5 and 8 a.m.: a $150 set of professional chef’s knives from a likely unlocked 2007 Dodge Dakota parked at a home in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue. The thief left behind a pair of women’s Versace sunglasses.

10 Sunday

Reported at 3:30 p.m.: The driver of a 2016 Nissan Versa reported at 3:30 p.m. that a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe, during a parking attempt in the 5400 block of Abbott Avenue, backed into her car, doing $300 damage, and then fled the scene. She followed the Tahoe to its new parking spot but didn’t make contact with the driver who entered Highland Park United Methodist Church.

UNIVERSITY PARK

4 Monday

Impounded at 9:54 a.m.: a red 2012 Volkswagen Beetle, valued at $20,000, from the 6500 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard for failure of the owner to pay citations.

Taken between 7:31 p.m. March 1 and 10:05 a.m. March 4: the license plate from a 2016 Chevrolet parked at the 6100 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested: a 26-year-old University Park woman on outstanding warrants. She was stopped at 4:59 p.m. for speeding in the 3700 block of Lovers Lane and found to have suspended license.

Stolen between 10 a.m. March 3 and 5:24 p.m. March 4: a $300 Gucci product, $300 Tom Ford product, an $800 iPad, and $500 worth of clothes from inside a 2015 BMW parked at a home in the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue.

Broken between 7:45 and 9:30 p.m.: the window of a 2012 Kia Optima parked at the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza to enter and take a $2,000 Lenovo ThinkPad.

5 Tuesday

Stolen between 1:51 and 7:45 a.m.: a $150 Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun after breaking into a 2018 Ford F-15 parked in the 2900 block of Rosedale Avenue.

Stolen between midnight and 8 a.m.: two purses, valued at $50 and $26, a social security card, a drivers license, a Chase Visa credit card, a Mastercard credit card, and a South African drivers license from a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek parked in the 3000 block of Rosedale Avenue. Items included .

Reported at 4:08 p.m.: $2,600 worth of merchandise from Goff’s Hamburgers on Mockingbird Lane.

6 Wednesday

Reported stolen at 8:01 p.m.: a $500 tailgate from a black 2010 Toyota Tundra parked at a home in the 7000 block of Durham Street.

8 Thursday

Stolen between 3 and 6:46 a.m.: keys, valued at $400, from inside an unlocked 2013 Ford F-250 parked at a home in the the 3200 block of Colgate Avenue.

Stolen overnight before 8 a.m.: $500 in items, including $200 in firearm accessories, during the burglary of a 2014 Ford F-250 parked in the 3500 block of Marquette Street. Damage estimate: $1,500.

9 Friday

Stolen overnight before 7 a.m.: Taylor Made golf clubs, valued at $3,000, from a white 2018 Lincoln SUV parked at a home in the 3500 block of Rankin Avenue.

A counterfeit $100 bill was used at True Food in the Plaza at Preston Center sometime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

10 Saturday

Missing your check book? A a 25-year-old man found one in the 3800 block of University Boulevard and gave it to police at 7:35 p.m. .