Preston Hollow People To Present District 13 Debate

Preston Hollow People will present a debate March 28 for Dallas City Council District 13 candidates, former mayor Laura Miller and incumbent Jennifer Staubach Gates.

The discussion, moderated by D Magazine editor Tim Rogers, will focus on subjects anchoring the district race: Preston Center, Northwest Highway, and Preston intersection development. District 13 includes the Preston Hollow neighborhood, parts of northwest Dallas, and Vickery Meadows.

Those planning to attend the debate may submit questions for the candidates when registering for the event. (Click here to register) The moderator will choose which of the submitted questions to use.

The debate will be hosted at Preston Hollow United Methodist, 6315 Walnut Hill Lane, and begins at 7 p.m. (6:30 check-in).