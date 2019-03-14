Park Cities Author to Speak About Mother’s Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Local author and speaker Sarah B. Smith will join the Park Cities Speak Series on March 21.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at HarborChase of the Park Cities, 5917 Sherry Lane.

Smith wrote “Broken Beauty: Piecing Together Lives Shattered by Early On-Set Alzheimer’s,” the story of her mother, known as Beauty, and her family’s journey navigating her mother’s diagnosis. Smith was a young mother when her mother was diagnosed with the disease.

The event is open to the public and those interested in attending should RSVP by calling 469-306-1963.

“My book’s sole focus isn’t on death, it’s about how my family has taken a firm hold on life and celebrates Beauty’s victories,” Smith said. “It was important for me to share my family’s experience with the disease.

“I wrote the book in narrative form, so you’ll be in my shoes walking along with me and my father on this journey. It hasn’t been easy, but everything we’ve done to help Beauty has been worth it. She is a young and fit woman who is making great strides each day. I hope the residents and guests who attend the event will feel the love my family has for my mother and is inspired to learn more about the disease and how they can help find a cure.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and the only cause of death among the top 10 in the United States which can’t be prevented, cured or even slowed.

“Sarah’s journey has touched the hearts of so many, and we are honored for her to share her story at HarborChase of the Park Cities,” said Heather Corton, executive director.

“Her story is relatable to millions of families across the country who have a loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. She has a message of hope for others battling the disease and for those caring for their loved ones. Sarah is the perfect person for our next Park Cities Speaker Series. This will be a meaningful event that will leave guests and residents touched and inspired.”