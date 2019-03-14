Thursday, March 14, 2019

Speaker Series to Talk Faith in the 21st Century, What’s Next

Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church’s bi-annual speaker series will return this April with the internationally acclaimed preacher and speaker the Rev. Dr. Rodger Nishioka as he talks about faith in the twenty-first century, what’s next when it comes to the presence of younger generations, and where the Church goes from here.

The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary, 9800 Preston Road.

Rodger serves as senior associate pastor at Village Presbyterian Church in Kansas City and Pastor of  Adult Educational Ministries. Prior to his time at Village, Rodger taught at Columbia Theological Seminary in Atlanta for 15 years. In that ministry, he taught pastors to be teachers and leaders in the church’s educational ministry, specializing in particular on youth and young adult ministry.

Click here to register for the event.

