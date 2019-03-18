Kelly Nash & Parker Brown

Kelly Eileen Nash and Parker Coleman Brown were married at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church on September 29, 2018. The Reverend Christopher D. Girata officiated the ceremony. A reception followed at Arlington Hall with garden-inspired décor and flowers in the ballroom and covered tent. The reception opened with the Dallas String Quartet playing as guests entered an outdoor ski bar on the terrace with a ski lift photobooth and signature drinks. The couple’s first dance was to “All Around You” by Sturgill Simpson with music provided by the Taylor Pace Orchestra of Dallas. Flowers were by Bella Flora of Dallas and all the details and design of the wedding and reception were carefully orchestrated by Emily Clarke Events, also of Dallas. Sarah Kate, Photographer was on hand to capture all the beautiful moments and When it Clicks captured the evening on film and video. On the eve of the wedding, the groom’s family hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Dallas Country Club.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Noble Waggoner Nash of Highland Park. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michaux Nash Jr. of Dallas and Mr. Hugh Edward McGee Jr. and the late Mrs. Dorothy Kelly McGee of Houston.

The groom is the son of Mr. James David Brown III of Dallas and Mrs. Jennifer Ponder and husband, John Ponder, of San Diego. He is the grandson of Mrs. Elizabeth Chaney Brown and the late Mr. J. David Brown of Dallas and Mrs. June Tellous Oldham and Mr. Euell Martin Oldham of San Diego.

The bride was presented in marriage by her parents. She was escorted down the aisle on the arm of her father. Kelly wore a stunning gown designed by Mackenzie Brittingham of Stanley Korshak Bridal. The dress was made of silk faille and Chantilly lace and was adorned with lace-covered buttons on the back and a matching veil. Lace from her mother’s wedding dress was tucked deep within in homage to the bride’s mother.

Assisting the bride as maids of honor were the bride’s sisters, Megan Marie Nash and Michelle Anne Nash. Bridesmaids included Mint Brown, Jessica D’Ann Burke, May Crockett Burkett, Jaclyn Marie Coleman, Molly Bryn Henson, Lindsay Brown Hornbeak, Courtney Elizabeth Kemendo, Katherine Frances Kennedy, Anne Kelley Massad, Reilly Elizabeth McClellan, Katherine Schindler Reyes, and Margaret Mary Smith. The flower girl was Leyana Brown.

Attending the groom as best men were Jack Arnold Blythe and Alexander Pellegrini. His groomsmen included William Freret Boeing, James David Brown IV, James Jackson Coon, Grayson James Gurnee, Michael Harrison Hawes, Taylor Knight Hazlett, John Tyler Hornbeak, Shea Collin Kutner, Edward Jordan Lee, Ryan Scott Mack, Collin Madison Montgomery, Noble Waggoner Nash Jr., and Alex Michael Wildish.

Among the members of the house party were Isabel Electra Semmes Dann, Sarah Pennant Dinkins, Sullivan Franklin-Mitchell, Ksenia Kolesnikova Hubbard, and Macy Barnett Williams.

Serving as ushers were Parker Benatar Baruh, Erik Nicholas Comer, Brian Jacob Denning, Frederick Bear Givhan, Ryan Andrew McLean, Brian Joseph Murphy, Greg Michael Norris, and Ian Matthew Zimmerman. Ring bearers were Barrett Brown Hornbeak and Briggs Huey Hornbeak.

Both bride and groom are 2010 graduates of Highland Park High School. Kelly earned a degree in public relations in 2014 at the University of Texas at Austin, where she was also a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Kelly works for Linhart Public Relations in Denver.

Parker earned degrees in finance and real estate in 2014 from the University of Colorado at Boulder where he was also a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity. He’s an associate with the Retail Capital Markets Group at CBRE in Denver.

Following their wedding trip to Thailand and the Maldives, the newlyweds have made Denver their home.

Photo by Sarah Kate, Photographer