Ashley Priddy Fountain Restoration Gets Underway
The Ashley Priddy Fountain at Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road is receiving some special care.
Crews were scheduled to power wash the fountain on Tuesday as part of a $40,000 restoration project that will include repairs to tile and stone work and mechanical improvements, town staff said.
The town also will add a filtration system to the fountain and convert lighting to LED with programmable color changing.
Work began March 11 on the 45-day project but has been delayed by three rain days so far.