Crime Reports: March 11 – 17

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NICE TRY, PAL

Good work by an employee at Bank of America in Snider Plaza: A customer attempted to open a checking account on March 12, but the employee immediately recognized the customer’s information – drivers license and a debit card – as forged. The employee called the police, and the customer fled the bank on foot but didn’t get far. Police arrested a 48-year-old Bellflower, California man.

HIGHLAND PARK

11 Monday

Stolen at 11:50 a.m.: two $1,695sweaters and two $145 T-shirts from Ralph Lauren at Highland Park Village.

Reported at 3:19 p.m.: an iPhone charger was taken between 6 p.m. March 9 and 8 a.m. March 10 from a black 2017 Mercedes SC300 parked at 3400 block of Lindenwood Avenue.

Reported at 4:43 p.m.: A silver 2018 Nissan Altima parked in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue was struck and damaged by a passing vehicle. The driver didn’t stop and leave information.

Reported at 6:17 p.m.: A white 2013 Infinity SUV parked at the Highland Park Village was struck by a passing vehicle. Damage estimate: $1,000 to the front bumper.

12 Tuesday

At 10:30 a.m a resident of the 4800 block of St. John’s Drive got a call from a credit card company thanking her for using her card at Neiman Marcus in Fort Worth. One problem: the Highland Park resident had been home all day, not shopping in Fort Worth. Fort Worth police arrested the card user who was still in the store.

15 Friday

Surveillance video shows a shoplifter at 1:08 p.m. taking a $495 jacket from Vince at Highland Park Village.

16 Saturday

Shattered before 9:30 a.m.: the window of a black 2008 Pontiac Sedan parked at a home in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

Reported at 7:02 p.m.: A red 2010 Kia Soul parked at the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane was struck by a vehicle parked next to it – a white 2011 Ford Fusion. A photograph of the Ford Fusion was taken and the damage to the Kia Soul was recorded.

UNIVERSITY PARK

11 Monday

Arrested during a 2:20 p.m. traffic stop of a 2007 Ford Focus in the at the 3200 block of Lovers Lane: a 23-year-old Dallas man accused of possession of marijuana.

A Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class SUV was stolen sometime between 2 p.m. March 9 and 2 p.m. March 11 from a home in the 3300 block of Greenbrier Drive.

12 Tuesday

Stolen between 11:40 a.m. and 12:50 p.m.: credit cards from inside a 2001 Lincoln Navigator parked at Moody Family YMCA on Preston Road.

13 Wednesday

Between 11:40 and 11:45 a.m., a pair of shoplifters stone $104 in merchandise from Adeline on Lovers Lane.

Stolen between 3 and 4 p.m.: an $80 purse, $200 Tori Burch wallet, and $450 in cash from inside a 2014 Chevy Suburban parked at Moody Family YMCA on Preston Road.

14 Thursday

Stolen overnight before 11 a.m.: a silver 2010 Lexus 350 from a home in the 4100 block of University Boulevard.

15 Friday

Stolen sometime between 1 a.m. and 2:49 p.m.: a $1,000 Cannondale Trail 5 bicycle from the 3400 block of Granada Avenue.

16 Saturday

Stolen between 6 p.m. March 14 and 3 p.m. March 16: a $200 purse from an unlocked 2014 Lexus IS250 at a home in the 3300 block of Greenbrier Drive.