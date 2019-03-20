Thursday, March 21, 2019

HP Rolls Past Turner After Break

Todd Jorgenson

After an 11-day break, Highland Park didn’t show any rust on Tuesday during an 11-0 road win over Carrollton R.L. Turner.

All four wins in District 11-5A play for the Lady Scots (10-6, 4-1) have come by margins of at least 11 runs. HP also bounced back following a 4-2 loss to Carrollton Creekview in its prior game.

The Lady Scots will travel to face Thomas Jefferson on Friday before returning home on March 26 to wrap up the first half of the district schedule against Woodrow Wilson.

