Thank you, dear readers, for participating, once again, in our People’s Choice Awards. There’s plenty to love in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow areas, and it’s fun to celebrate some of your favorite places.

We asked residents to identify some of their favorites, including places to shop, get brunch, work out, and take four-legged friends in need of medical care.

This year, we also chose to expand categories to represent growing trends (like fast-casual eateries) and saw significant reader feedback in the fill-in-the-blank “other” category where readers could nominate businesses not listed. In fact, reader participation this year was at an all-time high, with more than twice as many voters taking the time to chime in about what they considered the best of the best.

Most of the names here should be familiar to you, but perhaps you’ll see a place you want to check out, or you’ll be reminded of one you haven’t visited in a while.

The readers have spoken: These are the People’s Choice winners.

