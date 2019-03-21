Thank you, dear readers, for participating, once again, in our People’s Choice Awards. There’s plenty to love in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow areas, and it’s fun to celebrate some of your favorite places.
We asked residents to identify some of their favorites, including places to shop, get brunch, work out, and take four-legged friends in need of medical care.
This year, we also chose to expand categories to represent growing trends (like fast-casual eateries) and saw significant reader feedback in the fill-in-the-blank “other” category where readers could nominate businesses not listed. In fact, reader participation this year was at an all-time high, with more than twice as many voters taking the time to chime in about what they considered the best of the best.
Most of the names here should be familiar to you, but perhaps you’ll see a place you want to check out, or you’ll be reminded of one you haven’t visited in a while.
The readers have spoken: These are the People’s Choice winners.
SHOPPING
Shopping Center | NorthPark Center: Consistently ranked among the top five shopping destinations in the United States, NorthPark has defined retail in the Southwest since its opening in 1965.
Jewelry Store | Bachendorf’s: About to pop The Question? Need just the right ring? The Bock family tradition of creating fine jewelry dates back four generations and more than 100 years.
Home | Weir’s Furniture: Looks like our readers will miss the original Knox Street store until it reopens in a new retail/office tower at the site in 2021. Good news: there are three other Dallas area locations.
Antiques | Forestwood Antique Mall: Search among 200-plus dealers for your own piece of the past and bring some vintage style to your today.
Gardening Store | Nicholson-Hardie Nursery
& Garden Center: Josh and Michael Bracken, who grew up rooted in the nursery business, aim to teach customers how to care for and arrange newly purchased plants and flowers.
Children’s Store | KidBiz: Your child will be so stylish in these fun fashions; they’ll be the talk of the playground. Now in Inwood Village.
FITNESS & WELLNESS
Spa | Hiatus Spa + Retreat: Their Monthly Retreat is great, but why wait a whole month before another trip to relaxation?
Place to Work Out | YMCA: Sing it with us! “It’s fun to stay (and workout) at the YMCA!”
Yoga Studio | We Yogis Lovers: Talk about flexible: There’s a class available for all ages and experience levels. Namaste!
FOOD & DRINK
Family Dining | Mi Cocina: It doesn’t have to be Tuesday to enjoy some tacos (and maybe a Mambo Taxi or two)!
Specialty Food Store | Eatzi’s Market & Bakery: Traveling to Europe to do your grocery shopping seems impossible, but here you can get the same quality from just down the street.
Neighborhood Bar | Inwood Tavern: Make your happy hour even happier with a nice cold beer at the oldest continuously operating bar in Dallas.
Brunch | Bread Winners Café & Bakery: You’re the real winner when you order the Smoked Salmon Bagel.
Fast Casual | Flower Child: Don’t be fooled by the name of the Forbidden Rice. It’s available for all, especially since it’s vegan and gluten-free.
Bakery | SusieCakes: Give in to your sweet tooth and indulge in a heavenly Old Fashioned Six-Layer Chocolate Cake.
Upscale Dining
| Al Biernat’s: Enjoy a night of luxury and treat yourself to some of the best filets in town. But don’t forget about weekend brunch or the restaurant’s delectable dessert menu.
ACTIVITIES
Movie Theater | Angelika Film Center & Cafe – Dallas: Grab some popcorn and candy, take a seat, and enjoy a classic, blockbuster, or art film.
Bookstore | Barnes & Noble: Browse the enormous selection of books, games, and magazines, and then attend an event.
Family Outing | Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens: Come see one of Dallas’s most beautiful attractions with 66-acres of manicured gardens and activities for the whole family.
HEALTH & MEDICAL
ER | Medical City ER Park Cities: Neither we nor our readers ever want to have an occasion to come here, but we’re glad they’re reliable and nearby when we do.
Urgent Care | QuestCare Urgent Care: Get in and get out quickly with this patient-focused team of doctors.
Hospital | Texas Health Presbyterian
Hospital Dallas: Since its founding 50 years ago, the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has been dedicated to medical research and education along with the health of its patients.
Veterinary Hospital/Clinic | Park Cities Animal Hospital: Make sure you care for your furry best friend(s).
SERVICES
Senior Living | Edgemere: This nonprofit retirement community serves a wide range of residents from those seeking independent living to those needing assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, or rehabilitation.
Dry Cleaners | Avon Cleaners: For over 50 years they have made sure your clothes are just as ready as you are.
Tailor | J’s Tailor & Cleaners: Get your clothes tailored by a man who knows how to make custom suits by hand.
Summer Camp | Sky Ranch: Children leave cell phones behind, spend time outdoors, and enjoy a range of traditional and newer camp activities.
Hair Salon | Salon Pompeo: Want to feel gorgeous? Look and feel your best with the help of these highly trained artists.
Barber | Lovers Lane Barber Shop: Book an appointment at this 81-year-old establishment and come out feeling better than ever.
PUBLIC OFFICIALS
Highland Park | Lt. Lance Koppa: Koppa, who joined the Highland Park Department of Public Safety nearly 19 years ago, serves as community relations/public information officer.
University Park | Robbie Corder: Corder has worked for University Park since 2004. Before his appointment as the city’s fourth city manager in 2014, he served as director of community development.