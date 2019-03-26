Crime Reports: March 18 – 24

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MAGAZINE MAN

Reported at 2:48 p.m. March 23: a resident of the 4200 block of Bordeaux Avenue received between March 5 and March 15 bills totaling $245.16 for several magazines he didn’t subscribe to including SLAM, Architectural Design, Consumer Designs, Family Handyman, Wired, Wine Enthusiast, and OK! He also received these magazines he didn’t order: Motor Trend, Consumer Reports, Sports Illustrated, and Fine Homebuilding.

HIGHLAND PARK

18 Monday

Reported at 1:14 p.m.: the theft of two packages from a storage room for The Tot at Highland Park Village. The packages, likely delivered on Jan. 7, are believed to have contained 17 units of Uncle Goose Blocks for kids, valued at $575, and 43 units of fishing poles, pajamas, and rain jackets, valued at $2,115.

A burglary was reported at 9:09 p.m. in the 4200 block of Fairfax Avenue. With both owners home and upstairs, several items were stolen: A black purse, valued at $80, containing $140 in cash, a $300 pair of sunglasses, $175 in makeup, a CitiBank Mastercard, a Bank of Texas checkbook, a Bank of Texas debit card, and a house key. At one point, the owner of the home yelled for her husband to “get his gun.” The family’s 2009 gold GMC Yukon was unlocked and entered, but no items were stolen from it..

19 Tuesday

A major vehicle wreck was reported at 1:28 a.m. from the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane. A gray 2007 Honda Accord appeared to have hit a retaining wall on a nearby median, doing approximately $500 worth of damage to the wall, and the driver was transported to Parkland Hospital for medical attention.

Damage to town property at the 4200 block of Beverly Drive was reported at 11:39 a.m. Permission was given to cut down one tree on the east side of the property, but that the tree on the west side, which was the property of the town, was not to be cut down. Both trees were cut down, however.

The guy at the back of the line is always the one to blame: At 9:30 p.m., a three-car fender bender that occurred at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Hillcrest Avenue resulted in the first car – the one who initiated the accident – leaving the scene without exchanging any information. However, the other two car owners at the scene were able to get the driver’s license plate number.

23 Saturday

Wire fraud was reported at 9:26 a.m. from the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue. A family’s dog recently passed died, and a Money Gram for a new dog in the value of $550 was sent to a vendor in Norfolk, Virginia on March 20 who, as of March 23, had not responded or made contact with the purchasers.

Missing property was reported at 11:01 a.m. A three-diamond ring, worth between $25,000 and $30,000, was believed to have been lost sometime after 7:30 p.m. on March 22 at Mi Cocina at Highland Park Village.

UNIVERSITY PARK

18 Monday

Arrested at midnight: a 54-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 6000 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Stolen between midnight and 4 a.m.: A $38,000 silver 2018 Kia from the 3000 block of Fondren Drive.

Sometime before 5:58 a.m., a grey 2015 Suburban was stolen from the 3300 block of Amherst Street. The Suburban is valued at approximately $25,000.

Sometime before 6 a.m., fishing gear was stolen from the back of a pickup truck parked in the 4400 block of McFarlin Boulevard. Items stolen included two Temple Fork fishing reels and rods valued at $400; an extra Temple Fork rod and reel, valued at $100; and a tackle box with contents inside, valued at $500.

Sometime before 8:05 a.m., a grey 2012 Ford F-150 was stolen from the 3100 block of Amherst Street. The F-150 contained tools inside.

A subwoofer was stolen from inside a black 2013 Chevy Tahoe parked at the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue sometime before 1:30 p.m. The subwoofer, valued at around $500, was last seen on March 17 at 9 p.m.

20 Wednesday

Sometime between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., the rear window of a grey 2013 Infiniti JX35 parked at the Moody Family YMCA on Preston Road was broken and the vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported stolen, but the broken window is estimated to cost around $700.

22 Friday

Sometime after 11 p.m. on March 21 and before 6 a.m. on March 22, a white 2016 Mazda CXS was stolen from the 3200 block of Westminster Avenue. The car is valued at approximately $20,000.

A 22-year-old Irving man was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident was reported at 11:30 p.m. at the 6000 block of Hillcrest Avenue. The crash was between two vehicles at the 4300 block of Lovers Lane. The Irving man also had outstanding warrants.