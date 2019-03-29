GALLERY: Interfaith Auxiliary Luncheon

The fourth annual Interfaith Auxiliary Luncheon, held on March 1, has raised more than $395,000 to help Dallas families in crisis to overcome poverty.

The event benefiting Interfaith Family Services attracted more than 300 guests to the Belo Mansion to hear from keynote speakers Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy, the inspirational subjects of the blockbuster film The Blind Side.

The Tuohys shared their inspirational story of welcoming a homeless teenager, Michael Oher, into their home. They later adopted Michael, who went on to attend college and become an NFL player. Sean noted that the Tuohys can’t take credit for Michael’s success, saying, “He was who he was, and we just gave him hope and a home.” The couple encouraged everyone to “get in the game” of generously helping those in need through Interfaith Family Services, calling the nonprofit “a house of hope.”

The Moody Foundation further encouraged the audience to get involved by issuing an exceptional challenge grant: for every dollar given, the organization would give two dollars, up to $100,000. Luncheon attendees responded in force, meeting and exceeding the two-for-one match challenge. As a result, day-of donations totaled $173,000, bringing the total dollars raised by the event to more than $395,000.

In thanks to the Moody Foundation for their challenge grant and their ongoing support, Interfaith CEO Kimberly Williams announced that the Moody Family Childcare & Youth Services Center will be named in their honor. The facility, set to open this summer, is part of Interfaith’s new Family Empowerment Center that will provide dual-generation services to help families break the cycle of poverty.

Katy and Kyle Miller were honorary chairs of the event. Meredith Ferrell, Wynne Brown and Katie Head co-chaired the luncheon.

(Photos: Don Mamone)