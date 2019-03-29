Music Hall Hosts Historic Document Display, Declaration of Independence

Dallas Summer Musicals, in partnership with the Dallas Public Library and Seth Kaller, Inc, will unveil a collection of rare Founding Era documents and artifacts before the upcoming production of “Hamilton.”

(Above: stock image)

Included in the display is the Dallas Public Library’s original Dunlap broadside print of the Declaration of Independence (one of only 26 known copies), printed in Philadelphia on the night of July 4, 1776.

“Hamilton is a cultural phenomenon that has brought great attention to the Founding Era,” said Jo Giudice, Director of the Dallas Public Libraries. “We are thrilled to loan our rare Dunlap broadside of the Declaration of Independence to DSM so that thousands of people can learn more about the musical’s historical context.”

The display will be unveiled April 2 – opening night for “Hamilton.”

The unique collection of historic documents will be on display, free of charge, in the lobby of the Music Hall at Fair Park through May 5.

Tickets for “Hamilton” are on sale now and available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-745-3000.

In addition to the Declaration, Seth Kaller, Inc. and University Archives will be loaning an amazing collection of documents and artifacts from their unique Alexander Hamilton collection, including:

One of Hamilton’s most revealing love letters to Elizabeth Schuyler, calling her “a little sorceress” who bewitched and rendered him “restless and unsatisfied with all about me.”

A first edition of the “Reynolds Pamphlet” (in which Hamilton admits to infidelity but vigorously denies financial crimes) that survived Eliza’s attempt to have them all burned.

Hamilton’s important financial papers, and his draft letter rallying to defeat Jefferson at all costs after Washington declined to run for a third term.

Original letters and documents of Hamilton, Washington, Jefferson, Burr, and more.

Alexander Hamilton Jr’s annotated copy of the Federalist Papers.