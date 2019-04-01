Dallas Arboretum Presents “Celebrate the Children” Exhibition

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will present “Celebrate the Children,” an art exhibition designed and created by Gary Lee Price.

The Exhibit will debut April 15 and run through Oct. 31.

“Thousands of Gary Lee Price’s sculptures are on display in public and private collections throughout the world, and now the public can see many of them up close,” said Dallas Arboretum board chairman Alan Waln. You may remember his ‘Great Contributors’ bronze collection at the Dallas Arboretum in 2016. They were so popular that we are excited to welcome him back as he captures the true essence of passion in every sculpture.”

Guests will be able to interact with beautiful, hand-crafted bronze sculptures of children, which are displayed throughout the garden. The exhibition, presented by Reliant, is the focal point of Summer at the Arboretum that features special events and Family Fun Fridays from June to August.

Created by Price, “Celebrate the Children” features more than 25 different, hand-produced, bronze sculptures, many of which are of his own children.

The 11-foot sculpture, “Celebration!” features joyous children celebrating life and soaring around the globe. The exhibition encourages guests to revisit childhood memories such as singing Ring-Around-The-Rosie in “Circle of Peace” with five children or playing in the grass near one of the four “Cartwheel” statues.

The pieces range from 2 to 7.5 feet tall with one sculpture weighing more than 1,300 lbs.

“Not only do I love the message and energy that great, positive art can put out into the world for our nourishment and sustainment … I love the very act itself of that creation,” Price said. “To be able to take an unidentifiable lump of clay and transform it into a shape that lifts and inspires others. I can scarcely put into words the joy that gives this sculptor.”

All of the Price sculptures on display are available for purchase, along with smaller versions in the Hoffman Family Gift Store. The Dallas Arboretum receives a portion of the proceeds.

The exhibition is also a celebration of the fifth year of the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden, an eight-acre scientific garden dedicated to teaching children about nature, life and earth sciences in a garden.