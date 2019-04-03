HP Runners Prep for District Meet

The Highland Park girls ran well in six relay events at the prestigious Texas Relays on March 29-30 in Austin, highlighted by three top 10 finishes.

The Lady Scots placed sixth among 26 teams in the 4×800 relay with the quartet of Maddy Stephens, Izzy Blaylock, Elle Thompson, and Cameron Fawcett. The same group finished seventh in the distance medley relay, which includes legs of 400, 800, 1,200, and 1,600 meters.

The seventh-place sprint medley relay group included Stephens, Ella Patterson, Claire Cochran and Abigail Schott. And HP came in 19th among 69 teams in the 4×400 relay with Stephens, Patterson, Emma Means, and Mary Warriner Kemp.

On the boys side, HP produced season-best times at the Texas Relays in both the 4×400 and 4×800 relays. Brett Jacot and Sam Sloan ran in both races. At the Mesquite ISD Invitational on the same day, Cooper Feagans was second in the long jump and Etienne Black was the runner-up in the pole vault.

The meets provided the final tuneup for the District 11-5A meet on Thursday and Friday at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton. Field events will be in the morning on both days, with running preliminaries on Thursday afternoon. Running finals will begin at 1 p.m. Friday.