Lisa and Marvin Singleton to Chair North Texas Food Bank Harvest

Lisa and Marvin Singleton will chair the sixth annual North Texas Food Bank Harvest.

The annual fundraiser benefiting the North Texas Food Bank will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s A Tasteful Place gardens and pavilion.

Attendees will raise much-needed funds to help provide the 92 million meals that are needed annually to fill the need for food assistance in North Texas – all while enjoying delicious food donated and prepared by some of Dallas’ top chefs and restaurants.

“We are thrilled to have Lisa and Marvin Singleton serving as chairs for the sixth annual Harvest,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “This event is critical to our efforts to raise awareness and funds in support of our mission to provide healthy food for hungry North Texans – especially children and seniors.

“To date Harvest has helped us raise more than $1 million, providing more than 3 million meals for our neighbors in need. With Lisa and Marvin at the helm and the enchanting backdrop of the Arboretum, I know we will move the needle even further for those that are counting on us.”

Lisa Singleton said it’s a staggering statistic that one out of every four children in our community lives in a food insecure household

“While the NTFB meets food assistance needs across many audiences, this vulnerable population is served through three signature NTFB programs that help identify those in need and provide access to the meals necessary to help them succeed and thrive,” she said. “Together, these three programs – Food 4 Kids, Kids Café and the School Pantry – serve over 550,000 chronically hungry children annually and distribute another 500,000 pounds of food through school pantries. Marvin and I believe no child should go hungry, and it is our goal to raise more than $300,000 through Harvest this year to help NTFB in their mission of closing the hunger gap.”

Harvest sponsorships begin at $500 and individuals tickets are $200 each and are available now (click here).