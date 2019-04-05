GALLERY: Schoenfeld Celebrates La Dolce Vita

Nestled in the heart of the Oak Lawn/Turtle Creek area lies a glossy new boutique, Brenda Schoenfeld.

After months of anticipation, the curtain was finally pulled back on March 26 as Brenda welcomed guests to the grand opening of her eponymous storefront. Family, friends and guests aplenty gathered in celebration, delighting in the swoonworthy items on display – lotions and potions from Le Sireneuse, silk pajamas, lavish home goods, playful trinkets, and an abundance of finely articulated jewelry sourced from her family’s award-winning workshop in Taxco, Mexico.

Spirits were high as the crowd enjoyed sips and bites from Lombardi catering, swayed to the vibrant beats from DJ Steffi Burns, and delighted in the visual feast surrounding them – lemons scattered on every table, exotic scents permeating throughout and opulent jewels as far as the eye could see – they almost seemed to emblazon the display cases. It was as if Brenda had carved out a slice of her rich heritage and placed it on Oak Lawn Avenue.

After living in Italy for 18 years, Brenda was divinely inspired to design pieces from the gold and precious gems of Italian artisans. Whether crafted in her native land of silver or of gold in Florence, Schoenfeld’s pieces are truly timeless. Schoenfeld poured her passion and positive energy into her new storefront and it was quite evident Tuesday night that this trailblazer will continue to delight her audience with unique finds and romantic creations.

(Photos: Robert Underwood IV)