U.S. Representative Colin Allred Signs on as Honorary Chair for Fashion CITED

U.S Representative Colin Allred has signed on as honorary chair and Dallas’ own Jack Stone, who has appeared on both the Bachelorette in Rachel Lindsay’s season and Bachelor in Paradise, has signed on as emcee for the 13th annual FashionCITED, benefitting Legal Hospice of Texas.

The event will take place April 13 at Sixty Five Hundred, 6500 Cedar Springs Road.

Chaired by Francisco Flores and Cathy Garcia, this fabulous and fun event is themed A Style Event – Seasons of Love and features a locally produced fashion show highlighting up and coming Dallas clothiers and designers.

Designers confirmed as of April 5 include Francisco Flores, Cathy Garcia Preslar, Keyla Garrido, Kara Lackey, Bladi Duran, MisaVita, Kyle Hermesch, Jake Rosenhoover, Haggar, Yomono, Huseman Design, Black Tux, Silk Threads by Ruby Bhandari, SOLODKY, and ENRO.

FashionCITED was launched in summer 2006 by Francisco Flores in efforts to give back to the Legal Hospice of Texas for “giving him his life back.” Each year, this event has continued to grow with the support of local designers and the community.

Francisco Flores and his husband, Jeff Cook, leaned on Legal Hospice when Jeff stopped receiving his retirement and benefits from his former employee.

With the help of Legal Hospice, the former employer was required to make all back payments for lost pay and Jeff maintains his retirement pay through today.

Representatives with Legal Hospice say they are honored to be associated with Flores in launching FashionCITES and than him for his untiring efforts in making it a reality.

Since 1989, Legal Hospice of Texas has been providing timely and compassionate legal services, at no cost, to low-income individuals with terminal illness or HIV.

Individual tickets to the event start at $70 and can be purchased online by clicking here.