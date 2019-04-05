WiNGS Adds Panel to Mentors & Allies Awards Luncheon

In addition to honoring corporations and individuals for their commitment to the empowerment and professional development of women, at the year’s WiNGS Mentors & Allies Awards Luncheon a panel of national experts that will discuss ways the community can take part in transforming Dallas into an opportunity city for all.

The event will take place on May 16 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

In support of WiNGS’ commitment to helping break the cycle of generational poverty, the luncheon will feature a panel of national experts that will discuss ways the community can take part in transforming Dallas into an opportunity city for all. The distinguished panel includes:

Andrea Levere, president, Prosperity Now

Alfreda Norman, senior vice president, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Prashanthi Ravanavarapu, director of Product Architecture, PayPal

KERA’s Courtney Collins, a lead reporter in the award-winning One Crisis Away series, will serve as the moderator for this powerful discussion.

“The Mentors and Allies Awards luncheon is an opportunity to bring the community together to celebrate the accomplishments of the many women who have been able to successfully start new chapters, launch businesses and begin families through the support of the programs provided by WiNGS,” said Tiffaney Dale Hunter, event chair for the 2019 Mentors and Allies Awards luncheon. “It is also an exciting time to shine the light on those individuals and corporations selflessly giving of their time, talent and treasures to serve as champions for the success of all women.”

The 2019 Mentors & Allies Awards luncheon will be an enriching and engaging afternoon filled with great networking, food, entertainment, panel conversations and recognition of corporations and individuals for their commitment to the empowerment and professional development of women.

This year’s outstanding honorees include:

Corporation of the Year: Aimbridge Hospitality

Corporate Woman of the Year: Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks

Women Entrepreneurs of the Year: Mahisha Dellinger, CEO and founder of CURLS and TV Host on the Oprah Winfrey Network, and Sabrina Martinez Harrison, CEO of MINT Dentistry

Ebby Halliday Volunteer of the Year: Dr. Rochelle Webb, CEO of 3W Consulting Group

“I strongly believe that to have a healthy, vibrant city and workforce, we must find ways to bring everyone along,” said Jennifer M. Ware, CEO of WiNGS. “My hope is that the panel and overall luncheon will bring awareness to the poverty crisis we are facing right here in Dallas and spark people to become actively involved in seeking solutions that help women and families move from surviving to thriving.

Individual tickets are available for $250; tables are $1,500, and sponsorships begin at $2,500. For more information on becoming a Mentors & Allies Awards Luncheon sponsor or to purchase luncheon and raffle tickets, visit wingsdallas.org/mentors-allies.