Grace Beveridge Bass is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Michael Bass. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. David Mansfield Beveridge and Mrs. Richard M. Bass and the late Richard M. Bass. Her sister Kelsey graduated from Highland Park High School and Oklahoma State University. Her brother Michael was a La Fiesta Escort in 2016 and is a senior at the University of Oklahoma.

A 2018 graduate of Highland Park High School, Grace played on the Scots varsity soccer team, earning First Team All-District recognition, Cornerstone Scholar Athlete and was a 2017 UIL State Champion. She was a member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, an HP Ambassador, a Hilites officer, and a Junior Society 65 officer. She was also an active member of the National Charity League and served on the Meals on Wheels Executive Teen Board.

Grace currently attends the University of Texas, where she is planning to major in communications. She is a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. Grace is a member of the Highland Park Presbyterian Church.

La Fiesta is proud to present Grace Beveridge Bass as the Duchess of the Longhorn.