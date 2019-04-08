Ann “Annie” Regent Wagner is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Price Wagner. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey K. Wentworth of Fort Worth, Texas and Mr. and Mrs. Michael C. Wagner of Dallas. Her sister, Allison, is a sophomore at Highland Park High School.

Annie graduated from Providence Christian School in 2014 and attended Highland Park High School graduating in the class of 2018. Annie played two years on the Scots JV tennis team and served as team captain the second year. Annie was a Roots officer, a founding member of the Voice of Hope Teen Board and was a member of the Park Cities Chapter of the National Charity League. Annie was a member of the National Honor Society and the National Latin Honor Society. Annie attended Camp Nakanawa in Tennessee for Girls for nine summers.

Annie attends Texas A&M University where she is majoring in psychology. Annie served as a delegate for the 2018 Gilbert Leadership Conference and is a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Annie is a member of Providence Presbyterian Church.

La Fiesta is proud to present Ann Regent Wagner as the Duchess of the United States of America.