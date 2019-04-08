Rachel Marie Rogers is the daughter of Mrs. Lisa Franck Rogers and Mr. Stewart Deming Rogers. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Lee Franck, and Mrs. Nancy MacGregor O’Neil and John Quincy Stillwell. Her brother, Bill, was a 2016 La Fiesta Escort and attends the US Naval Academy.

A 2018 magna cum laude graduate of Highland Park High School, Rachel was an AP Scholar with Distinction and recipient of Maximum “H” and Silver “H” awards. She served on Student Council for four years, as well as Honor Council. Rachel was a member of National Honor Society and served as the poetry board head for the Tartan literary magazine. Rachel was a four-year member of the girls track team, and was selected to Academic All-State.

Rachel is a member of Highland Park United Methodist Church. She participated in 11 mission trips, including two to Costa Rica.

Rachel attends the University of Oklahoma, where she is majoring in biochemistry and minoring in Spanish through the Honors College. She is on the Presidential Honor Roll. Rachel is a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

La Fiesta is proud to present Rachel Marie Rogers as the Duchess of Caddo Lake.