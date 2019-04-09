Christian Reed Marvel is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Randall Marvel of Highland Park. Reed is a sixth generation Texan and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Rogers Price, Mrs. Joyce Marvel and the late Dr. John Thomas Marvel. His sister Brooke is a senior at Highland Park High School.

Reed graduated from Highland Park High School in 2018 having served as an HP Student Ambassador, Fish Camp counselor and on a 2017 Junior Senior Prom Committee. Reed was a member of the HP Scots soccer and track and field teams as well as the Art Club. He participated in Congressman Pete Session’s Leadership & Growth Program in Washington, D.C. and was an active member of the Young Republicans Club.

Reed is a member of Highland Park Presbyterian Church and during high school, he participated in youth leadership activities. He attended numerous mission trips and actively served at Bonton Farms and Youth for West Dallas.

Reed attends Texas Christian University majoring in entrepreneurial management in The Neely School of Business. He is a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He enjoys traveling, playing golf and spending time with his friends and family.